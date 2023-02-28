New US Study Shows Ingredient In Sweetener Linked To Heart Attacks

A new US study has shown that a sugar replacement used in Stevia, monkfruit and keto-reduced sweet products has been linked to heart attacks and other illnesses.

The study published on Monday by Nature Medicine claimed that erythritol, which is used in low calories sweeteners such as monk-fruit and stevia, has been linked to strokes, heart attacks and blood clotting.

People with pre-existing heart-related conditions such as diabetes, are believed to be at a higher risk of suffering from a stroke or heart attack.

According to lead study author Dr Stanley Hazen, the results of the study showed a clear health risk.

"The degree of risk was not modest," he said.

Huh? Science Explained is here, the twice-weekly podcast brought to you by LiSTNR and Cosmos.

"If your blood level of erythritol was in the top 25 per cent compared to the bottom 25 per cent, there was about a two-fold higher risk for heart attack and stroke. It's on par with the strongest of cardiac risk factors, like diabetes.”

While the paper reveals the effects of erythritol on heart conditions, research also shows that it can cause blood platelets to clot at a faster rate. These clots can then travel to the heart causing a stroke or heart attack.

Calorie Control Council executive director Robert Rankin told CNN in response to the study, that the results do not match their own findings.

"The results of this study are contrary to decades of scientific research showing reduced-calorie sweeteners like erythritol are safe, as evidenced by global regulatory permissions for their use in foods and beverages," he said.

Mr Rankin said the results of this study should not be applied to the entire population.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.