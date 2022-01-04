New Umbrella Academy Posters Give A Glimpse At Season 3's Sparrow Academy

Can you believe it’s already been two years since the seriously dysfunctional Hargreeves family graced our screens?!

Teasing the hotly-anticipated third season of The Umbrella Academy, the show’s official Twitter account released character posters for the mysterious Sparrow Academy, giving a glimpse at the third season’s heroes/anti-heroes/villains (?).

In case you’ve forgotten (it’s been a minute, we don’t blame you), the Season 2 finale saw the adopted siblings return to the present after their involvement in the assassination of John F Kennedy, coming back to the Hargreeves mansion to discover their tampering in the 60s created a new timeline with an alternate version of their team.

It's all some wibbly-wobbly, timey-wimey stuff, but just roll with it.

The show, which is equal-parts delightful and bizarre, is based on a comic book series developed by My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba, originally released between 2007 and 2009.

Somewhat unfortunately, the comics only ran for four volumes, with two (Apocalypse Suite and Dallas) already serving as the basis for the show's original seasons.

Could the end of The Umbrella Academy be upon us? We'll find out when Season 3 drops at some point in 2022.

