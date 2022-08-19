New Survey Finds Australia's Most Popular Breed Of Dog & Top Names!

Australian dog food brand, Scratch, recently shared the findings of their 2022 Great Australian Dog Survey to find out the most popular breed of dog for Aussies!

They found out a range of information, like how the pandemic impacted our relationships with our dogs, that we LOVE to share them on social media, as well as the most popular names for our furry friends.

Dogs over kids

1 in 3 dog owners feel that having dogs reduced their desire for children - something that was across all generations

Social media

33% of social media is pretty much just dogs at this point

33% of under 35s have an Instagram account for their dog

of under 35s have an Instagram account for their dog 29% of 35-44 year-olds do too

Covid dogs

45% of respondents had a dog join the family in the past 2 years

COVID influenced the decision of 36% of those

12% of them sometimes regret it

19% were rescued and 58% were brought home from a breeder

Half of us found raising a puppy easy. Half of us found it hard

In pre-Covid times, only 22% of respondents spend all day with their dogs. T hat's doubled to 44% since COVID

Part of the fam

2 out of every 3 Aussies have their dogs sleep in the room with them

Dogs are pretty much kids, with over half of Australian dogs getting new toys monthly

We love dogs for their social nature and emotional intelligence but we were blown away to see how many dogs have their own friends

65% of dogs sleep in owner’s rooms

Of those who sleep in the owner‘s room, 73% are allowed on the bed and 56% under the sheets

Australia's most popular breed:

Cavoodle Labrador Retriever Greyhound Border Collie Golden Retriever

Australia's 10 most popular dog names

Luna Charlie Bella Buddy Ruby Frankie Bella Archie Molly Daisy Buddy

