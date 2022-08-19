New Survey Finds Australia's Most Popular Breed Of Dog & Top Names!
Do you have this breed?
Australian dog food brand, Scratch, recently shared the findings of their 2022 Great Australian Dog Survey to find out the most popular breed of dog for Aussies!
They found out a range of information, like how the pandemic impacted our relationships with our dogs, that we LOVE to share them on social media, as well as the most popular names for our furry friends.
Dogs over kids
- feel that having dogs reduced their desire for children - something that was across all generations
Social media
- 33% of social media is pretty much just dogs at this point
- 33% of under 35s have an Instagram account for their dog
- 29% of 35-44 year-olds do too
Covid dogs
- 45% of respondents had a dog join the family in the past 2 years
- COVID influenced the decision of 36% of those
- 12% of them sometimes regret it
- 19% were rescued and 58% were brought home from a breeder
- Half of us found raising a puppy easy. Half of us found it hard
- In pre-Covid times, only 22% of respondents spend all day with their dogs. That's doubled to 44% since COVID
Part of the fam
- 2 out of every 3 Aussies have their dogs sleep in the room with them
- Dogs are pretty much kids, with over half of Australian dogs getting new toys monthly
- We love dogs for their social nature and emotional intelligence but we were blown away to see how many dogs have their own friends
- 65% of dogs sleep in owner’s rooms
- Of those who sleep in the owner‘s room, 73% are allowed on the bed and 56% under the sheets
Australia's most popular breed:
Cavoodle
Labrador Retriever
Greyhound
Border Collie
Golden Retriever
Australia's 10 most popular dog names
- Luna
- Charlie
- Bella
- Buddy
- Ruby
- Frankie
- Bella
- Archie
- Molly
- Daisy
- Buddy
What do you think of the findings? Let us know on our Hit Entertainment Facebook page!
Boyfriend Pops The Question To His GF By Hiding The Ring In A Dog Poo Bag!
Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:
Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android