New Support Packages Available For Farmers Affected By Mouse Plague

Billions of dollars have been lost from the damage caused to winter crops from the Mouse Plague across NSW.

After hearing harrowing stories about the plague in Orange, Rural Aid committed $1 million to farmers devastated by the mouse plague.

They are providing $1 thousand emergency support payments for producers impacted across the country.

Mouse Plague Support Packages:

The cash is aimed towards helping the Aussie farmers with anything, from replacing chewed bedsheets to purchasing more bait.

A very much needed boost for our Riverina farmers, particularly those around the region's north and west, who've been hit particularly hard by the plague.

You can check your eligibility and apply for a support package here.

