New Study Reveals Drink Spiking Is More Common Away From Pubs And Clubs

The latest research into drink spiking highlights that the insidious crime is actually more common away from a licenced venue.

Five months into a two-year study on drink spiking prevention, La Trobe University's Rural Health School in Bendigo, in western Victoria, want to correct a public misconception that the criminal act only occurs at bars and nightclubs.

According to the National Project on Drink Spiking conducted between 2002-2003, around 60 per cent of spiking-related sexual assaults occurred away from a licenced setting.

This earlier report estimated that roughly over a twelve-month period:

between 3000 and 4000 suspected incidents of drink spiking occurred in Australia

approximately one third of these incidents involved sexual assault

between 60 and 70 per cent of these incidents involved no additional victimisation

The research concluded that between 15 and 19 suspected drink spiking incidents occurred per 100,000 persons in Australia during 2002/03.

Nineteen years later, and project manager for the La Trobe University study, Jessica Ison, admits one of the key challenges was data collection, with the offence often going unreported.

"Most likely the perpetrator is known to them, alcohol is used, and it's most likely at home," Dr Ison told the ABC.

"There's an idea that this is [most likely] to happen in a club … It does happen there, but it is most likely someone you know. So, this makes it difficult for people to come forward."

Dr Ison added that although one third of all drink spiking incidents involved sexual assault; less than one sixth are believed to be reported to police.

"That's why need to be focusing our attention on stopping perpetration." - Dr Jessica Ison

Sexual assault and family violence support lines:

1800 Respect National Helpline: 1800 737 732

Sexual Assault Crisis Line Victoria: 1800 806 292

Safe Steps Crisis Line (Vic): 1800 015 188

Men's Referral Service: 1300 766 491

Lifeline (24-hour Crisis Line): 131 114

Victims of Crime Helpline: 1800 819 817

