New South Wales' Covid Vaccine Rate Is Slowing Down

NSW Health Doctor Jeremy McAnulty is worried about the state's Covid jab rate slowing down.

New South Wales has recorded a slight jump in daily Covid cases, with 212 new infections recorded in the last 24 hours. Sadly two people have died.

There are 210 people battling Covid in the hospital with 32 of those in the intensive care unit.

Ninety-four per cent of the state's population over 16 years of age have received their first dose of the Covid vaccine and 91% have received both doses.

But the state's Covid vaccine rollout is slowing down, causing concern for NSW Health’s Doctor Jeremy McAnulty.

"If you haven't received a Covid vaccine yet and you are eligible, please don't delay. Even if you have had Covid and recovered, you should get vaccinated," he said.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.