New South Wales Covid Numbers Continue To Stabilise

New South Wales has recorded 294 new Covid cases until 8 pm last night. Sadly, four people have died.

There are 474 people in hospital with 116 in ICU.

New South Wales' vaccination rates continue to climb: 93% of the eligible population have received 1 dose while 84.8% are fully vaccinated.



Sydney spent big on hair and retail services in the first week out of lockdown. Hairdressers saw a 220% increase in business compared to pre lockdown figures and retail was up 150%.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.