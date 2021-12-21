New Series 'Pam & Tommy' Set To Premiere On Disney+ In 2022!

Been waiting for Pam & Tommy to hit your TV screens just as much as we have? Well thankfully, we finally have an air date!

The original limited series will premiere on none other than Disney+, and is based on the relationship of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, that started with them marrying after only knowing each other for 96 hours back in 1995.

It will follow the true scandal of their honeymoon sex tape being leaked to the public, and the trailer looks juicy.

Here's the full trailer:

So, you're probably dying to know when you can expect the series to kick off in Australia, right?

Well, lock in Wednesday, February 2! Disney+ will drop the first three episodes so you can have a bit of a binge.

The series will feature an all-star cast: Lily James, Sebastian Stan, Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling and Seth Rogen.

We cannot wait!

