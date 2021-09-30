New SA Exposure Sites After Truck Driver Tests Positive

A new case has emerged in South Australia on Thursday afternoon - a truck driver in his 20's who resides in the state and travels to and from Melbourne.

The new COVID-19 positive results has prompted authorities to list several new exposure sites.

New hotspots are all petrol stations, listed below:

The BP roadhouse in Keith on Tuesday, September 28, between 2.00am and 2.45am

on Tuesday, September 28, between 2.00am and 2.45am Liberty Windsor Gardens petrol station on Tuesday, September 28, between 6.00am and 6.45am

petrol station on Tuesday, September 28, between 6.00am and 6.45am The BP truck stop at Wingfield on Tuesday, September 28, between 7.30pm and 8.00pm

on Tuesday, September 28, between 7.30pm and 8.00pm Caltex Bolivard Gardens on Tuesday, September 28, between 8.15pm and 8.45pm

on Tuesday, September 28, between 8.15pm and 8.45pm Ampol Foodary Caltex at Wingfield on Wednesday, September 29, between 6.00pm and 6.45pm

Professor Nicola Spurrier says the truckie was still early in his infectious period when the result came in.

"He had a negative test on the 26th, and his had a test done again on the 29th and that came back as positive." Spurrier said.

Close contacts of the truck driver include his child, grandparents and wife who works in an aged care facility - they have all returned negative tests.

The family will still remain in quarantine.

