New Rideshare Coming to the Streets of the Southwest

Ola, one of the world’s largest ridesharing platforms, will be available to passengers in Bunbury and the surrounds in the coming weeks, as the company gears up to bring more competition to rideshare across the country.

Simon Smith, Managing Director of Ola Australia and New Zealand, says offering services in Bunbury and the surrounding region will bring more competition and choice to both rideshare users and drivers in the area.

“Since launching in this country two years ago, millions of Australians have benefitted from riding with Ola and it’s time we gave the same choice to people in Bunbury.

“We also want to offer drivers in the area the opportunity to make more money on their own schedule – whether it’s driving on the weekend, during morning and evening commutes, or just in their spare time,” Smith said.

Ola will give Bunbury rideshare drivers who complete their registration before launch 100% of the fare on every ride they take with the platform across a four week period. Ola has already attracted 75,000 drivers across Australia, by offering lower commissions than their largest competitor, helping drivers earn more on every Ola ride.

When Ola goes live to customers in the Bunbury area, new users will receive 30% off all rides for their first two weeks from sign-up, up to a maximum discount of $10 per ride.

Customer experience lies at the heart of Ola’s service with state-of-the-art safety features including an in-app emergency button which enables customers to instantly share important ride information with friends, family and emergency services.

Ola has recently launched an industry first security feature that sends users a one-time passcode, matching the right car with the right customer. Once passengers have booked an Ola ride via the app, they are sent a unique four-digit code which is then shared with the driver before the ride can begin.

Currently operating in Brisbane, the Gold Coast, the Sunshine Coast, Toowoomba, Adelaide, Perth, Canberra, Sydney, Newcastle, the Central Coast of NSW, Melbourne, Ballarat and Bendigo, as well as 15 locations in New Zealand, Ola has already experienced rapid growth and expansion across the Tasman.

Drivers can learn more about registering and driving with Ola and the 0% commission offer by visiting: https://ola.com.au/driver/