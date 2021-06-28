New Restrictions Hit South Australia Over Fears Of Aggressive Delta Strain

Tougher restrictions for South Australia come into effect from midnight Monday.

The new restrictions authorised by Police Commissioner Grant Stevens are a “preventative step” to circuit break the Delta strain from spreading into the state.

Restrictions for SA from midnight

SA residents will no longer be able to stand while drinking in pubs or clubs, with fewer patrons allowed in licensed venues. Gathering in a private residence are also capped at 150 people and events of crowds exceeding 1000 people will be reviewed. Weddings and funerals are also restricted to 150 people.

According to chief public health officer Professor Nicola Spurrier the new bans will not last long, with a week being the recommended outlook.

“I do have to emphasise this is short term,” - Prof. Nicola Spurrier

For greater details on South Australia's developing restriction changes, click here

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr