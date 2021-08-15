New Restrictions for Queanbeyan and Region NSW From Midnight Tonight

New restrictions will impact Queanbeyan and regional NSW from 12:01am on Monday 16 of August, 2021.

On top of the current stay at home orders new restrictions will include:

Exercise and outdoor recreation in the local government area you live in or 10km from your home (5km from Monday, 16 August 2021).

For essential shopping, stay within your local government area or within 10km of your home (unless the food or goods and services are not reasonably available locally). From Monday, 16 August 2021, stay within your local government area or within 5km of your home.

For more information on regional NSW orders visit the NSW Health website.

COVID-19 Disaster Payments

Due to the current lockdown implemented across the state, the NSW Government will support eligible individual's with the COVID-19 disaster payment.

Eligible people will receive $750 per week if they have lost 20 or more hours of work, and $450 per week if they have lost between 8 and less than 20 hours of work, or a full day of work. People who currently receive an income support payment can also receive an extra payment of $200 if they have lost at least eight hours of work and meet the other eligibility requirements for the COVID-19 Disaster Payment.

The simplest and fastest way to claim is online through myGov. People can prepare to claim by creating a myGov account if they don’t already have one.