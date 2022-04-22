New Research Reveals Aussie Workers Want More Flexibility To 'Work From Wherever'

New research from travel search engine, KAYAK, details how Australian workers are wanting more flexibility to ‘work from wherever’! So, if you loved working from home in the pandemic, rest assured others did too!

The research showed employees are wanting flexibility and the opportunity to work in a way that suits them. This includes taking their work on the road or overseas.

The key research takeaways are:

50% of Aussies would rather have permanent flexibility than receive more paid time off.

77% Australians believe the work environment has changed since the pandemic and employers need to accommodate a distributed workforce where possible.

29% of Aussies whose jobs could be completed partly or wholly remotely are planning to take a ‘workation’ (defined as working from a holiday destination).

Aussie workers believe their level of job satisfaction and productivity would increase if given the opportunity to work from wherever.

According to Australians, Queensland is the most desirable work from wherever destination in the country, with coastal destinations including the Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast and Whitsundays the most popular places for employees looking for a change of scenery.

The research also found:

A handful of Aussies have admitted to taking work-life balance into their own hands;

12% have put a fake meeting in their diary to avoid calls while working remotely.

7% have lied to their boss about their work location.

Men are more likely to put a fake meeting in their diaries (15%) compared to women (8%).

Sound like you?

