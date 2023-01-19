New Report Finds Thousands Of Students Failing To Meet Education Standards

Nearly 90,000 students each year are failing to meet minimum Naplan reading or numeracy standards according to a new report.

The Productivity Commission is releasing a report today into the national schools’ reform agreement finding it didn’t include sufficient clear, measurable targets to drive the reform including having only one target for academic achievement and none for student wellbeing.

It also found there was a lack of targeted reforms to improve outcomes for students from poor backgrounds, regions, Indigenous students and those who aren’t meeting minimum standards while there was a lack of transparent and meaningful reporting on the reform activity of the governments.

Indigenous students were found three time more likely to fall behind in school as were those with parents who had lower education levels.

School funding was not considered in the report.

Education Minister Jason Clare said, “serious form is required”.

“It is very critical of the current national school reform agreement developed by the former Coalition government,” he said.

“It also makes it clear that the implementation of this agreement over the last four years has been slow and has had little impact. This is damning.” - Education Minister Jason Clare

Recommendations from the report include freeing up more of teachers’ time for teaching; clear and measurable targets for academic achievements; targets to reduce number of students not meeting minimum standard; and focus on student wellbeing.

