New Report Finds Four In Five Aussies Can’t Afford Property Prices

The Property Council this week launched its A Stark Reality report, and to no one’s surprise, 81 per cent of Australians says property prices are unaffordable.

New research commissioned by the Property Council of Australia to test community attitudes to housing choice and supply in Australia revealed Australians are deprived of choice and cannot either buy or rent in a way that suits them.

Fifty-two per cent of people who rent said they have no other choice, while one third of all renters believe they will not be able to purchase a home in the next five years.

Excessive deposit costs are viewed as the highest barrier ownership- with over seven in 10 renters (72 per cent) citing it as the reason they won’t be able to buy a home in the next five years.

Almost one third of renters (30 per cent) like the financial freedom and flexibility of being able to rent, however, more than one in five renters are currently forced to share the rent with other people to afford it.

Property Council of Australia’s chief executive Mike Zorbas said the report proved the need to supply more social, affordable, and at-market housing.

“Without decisive action we will compound our failure to supply enough affordable housing and choice for a growing nation over the coming decade,” he said.

“Whether people are buying, renting or being housed by government we must provide them affordable choices to live and work where they have access to opportunity.

“To make housing supply meet community needs, we will need to align and incentivise all three levels of government for best practice planning and meeting housing targets.”

The full report can be viewed here.

