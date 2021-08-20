New Regional Permit System Kicks Off As Central Coast Escape Greater Sydney’s Extended Lockdown

A new regional permit system comes into effect on Saturday for anyone travelling to the Central Coast from Sydney, the Blue Mountains and the Illawarra.

The policed system comes into effect as the NSW Covid crisis continues to escalate with greater Sydney's lockdown extended until at least the end of September, along with stricter health measures including compulsory mask wearing, limited exercise and a nighttime curfew.

Just in the nick of time, the Deputy Premier John Barilaro announced on Thursday that the Central Coast region will no longer be classified as Greater Sydney when it comes to Covid restrictions.

Mr Barilaro said the reclassification into a regional area meant “if there was a lift on regional or anything else associated with regional NSW, it would apply to Shellharbour and the Central Coast”.

This comes as the state recorded 642 new cases of community transmission overnight, with 134 linked to a known case or cluster, 107 are household contacts and 27 are close contacts. Whereas the source of infection for 508 cases is under investigation.

The new permit system put in place for some travel between Greater Sydney and regional NSW, takes effect from 12:01am on Saturday August 21.

Under the updated public health order, the following people traveling from Greater Sydney to regional NSW require a permit:

Anyone from Greater Sydney (including authorised workers from the LGAs of concern) who needs to travel more than 50km from Greater Sydney for work purposes, noting the existing requirement for such workers to have had a COVID test in the previous seven days

People travelling to a second home outside Greater Sydney. This is now only allowed if you are using the home for work accommodation or if the home requires urgent maintenance and repairs (if so, only one person may travel there)

People inspecting a potential new residence, but only if they have a genuine intention to relocate as soon as practicable (no investment properties)

People who are permanently relocating.

Police will be checking for proof of authorised work in the area, or urgent property inspections and maintenance on a holiday home.

Police commissioner Mick Fuller reinforces people should not be leaving Sydney in any regard.

"It’s an offence now to leave greater Sydney to go to regional NSW without a reasonable excuse. So, please don't think that if there's a failure of the permit system, if theres a delay to the permit system, that it is okay to leave those LGA's of concern"

The Central Coast has recorded three new cases of Covid.

