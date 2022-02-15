New Recycling Scheme Keeps Batteries From Leaking Toxic Waste Into Landfill

A national recycling scheme disposing of old batteries and saving them from landfill kicks off today.

Batteries can’t go in your regular recycling or household rubbish bin because they can cause harmful fires, and leach toxic materials into waterways and ecosystems.

Focused on giving dead batteries new life, the commonwealth and state supported scheme B-cycle, recycles small alkaline and lithium batteries that power up things like gaming remotes, TV controls and tools.

B-cycle also brings together everyone from importers, to retailers, to everyday Australians, to keep batteries out of landfill, so fewer toxic materials end up in earths biosphere.

Collaborating with B-cycle, to manage an easy disposal drop-off, are major retailers including Woolworths, Coles, Bunnings, Officeworks, and ALDI who will put battery collection bins across thousands of their stores.

B-cycle CEO Libby Chaplin, told ABC “It’s been a long time coming"

"About 50 per cent of people actually currently put their batteries in the general waste or recycling bin."

"And this causes some serious problems because, even though they're dead to us, batteries still maintain some charge," she explained. "They can spark with other bits of metal and cause fires."

Like other national recycling scheme, major companies including Eveready and Energizer are now obligated to contribute to the cost of dealing with their products' eventual waste streams.

To find out where your closed drop-off station is log onto B-cycle's website here.

