New QLD Vaccine Border Restrictions Invite Backlash From Tweed Locals

Tensions are rising at the NSW - QLD border as locals struggle through the toughest restrictions to-date.

With only a select number of people eligible to cross the border, drivers have still been forced to wait up to 90 minutes to cross state lines.

The long wait times are only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to concerns surrounding the new border restrictions with petitions making the rounds to have the NSW-QLD border moved south.

The petition was launched by Federal MP Justine Elliott who is requesting that NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian accept an offer from the QLD government that will bring the Tweed River into the border zone.

After putting the petition up online, the website soon crashed with massive amounts of people attempting to sign up.

While locals attempt to have their say, truckies are expected to be exempt from vaccine border requirments in order to continue the flow of supplies across NSW and QLD.

The new border conditions, which kick off on Friday, will require anyone crossing the border into QLD to have had at least one of two Covid jabs.

This comes as a the Transport Workers Union supports the push to have drivers across Australia placed on a jab priority list.