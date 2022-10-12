New Push To Make Smacking Children Illegal

Australian parenting researchers and advocates are pushing for new laws making it illegal for parents to smack their children.

Compiled with the arguments of over 12 researchers from the parenting and Family Research Alliance, the paper currently under review states smacking children is detrimental “on all outcomes”, including mental health, negative parent-child relationship, aggression and anti-social behaviour, and is not an effective method of disciplining a child.

The latest push on the reoccurring debate to make child corporal punishment illegal comes after findings from the first Australian Child Maltreatment Study revealed 16- to 24-year-olds who were repeatedly smacked as a child were nearly twice as likely to develop depression and anxiety.

Director of the Australian Catholic University’s Institute of Child Protection Studies, Daryl Higgins, compared hitting a child to assault between adults and said parents should be charged similarly.

Currently, there is an exemption under existing assault laws which allows parents to use “reasonable force” to discipline their children.

“If I was standing next to you (an adult), and I was to get annoyed and to hit you, that would be assault,” Professor Higgins told The Australian.

“It’s just at the moment, under that same law, if I was a parent standing next to my child, I could say, oh, it was for the purpose of chastisement and it was reasonable.

“It wasn’t too hard, it wasn’t a punch in the eye, it was a smack on the bottom. And I would not be charged in any state or territory in Australia.”

