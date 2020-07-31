A New Local Produce Market Is Coming To The Bellerive Boardwalk

The operators of Hobart’s popular Twilight Market are set to launch a new produce market at the Bellerive Boardwalk.

The operators of the Tasmanian Produce Market’s vision is to create a weekly event for locals, and future visitors to Tasmania, where they can learn, engage and experience everything local.

The disruption to the Hobart Twilight Market due to the pandemic has provided the organisers with a perfect opportunity to focus on their new market which has been in the works for over two years.

The Operations Manager of the Tasmanian Produce Market, Justin Davies, says that the Hobart Twilight Market provided so many small family owned businesses a platform to grow by connecting with the community.

It is hoped that the launch of this new produce market will expand the opportunities to support local.

"Markets make up the social fabric of Tasmania and with a push to support more local businesses because of adjustments everyone has had to make with the COVID-19 pandemic, the timing couldn't be better,” he said.

The Tasmanian Produce Market will operate every Saturday between 9am-1pm along the stunning Bellerive Boardwalk where the community can enjoy fresh produce and picturesque river views.

The community can also expect some aspects of the beloved Hobart Twilight Market in the new produce market.

People will still be able to enjoy bringing along their dogs, places to sit, live and local music to listen to and a section for local designers to showcase their products.

The organisers are still overcoming some of the challenges of operating within the covid-19 landscape but are remaining hopeful that public gathering numbers will be increased over the next few months.

Stay tuned for a launch date soon.