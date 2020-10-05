New Photos From 'The Crown' Show Off Princess Diana's Wedding Dress

The Crown returns to Netflix on November 15, and to get us all excited they've released a photo of Princess Diana in her wedding dress.

Emma Corrin will be making her debut in the series as a young Diana, and we'll get to see her big wedding to Prince Charles take place.

In a post on Instagram, the show shared a photo of the incredible recreation of Diana's famous wedding dress which Emma will wear in the series.

They explained, "A first glimpse of Princess Diana’s wedding dress. Emmy award-winning costume designer Amy Roberts wanted to capture the same spirit and style of David & Elizabeth Emanuel’s original design, without creating a replica for Emma Corrin."

Fans were quick to create comparison shots, which show that the dress is very accurate!

We cannot wait to watch all the drama go down!

Keep up with your favourite radio shows with the Hit app on iOS and Android!

What To Watch On Netflix While You Wait For The Crown