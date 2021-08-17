New Permit Prevents Sydney Holiday Makers Travelling To The Central Coast

A new permit system requires holiday makers to receive approval before travelling from Sydney to the Central Coast.

The state-government permit scheme hopes to deter Sydneysiders from exploiting a controversial loophole allowing them to travel freely between the two regions.

Parliamentary Secretary for the Central Coast and Member for Terrigal Adam Crouch, said as of this Saturday anyone coming from Sydney will need a permit, citing a valid reason to visit their holiday home.

“There have been too many Sydneysiders exploiting this loophole and potentially putting our region’s health and safety at risk,” he said.

“We are in the most critical phase of fighting COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Now is not the time for Sydneysiders to treat our community as a holiday destination"

Permits will be accessible through Service NSW and will be required for:

Owners of second homes. Travelling from Sydney to a second home will only be allowed if the home is being used for work accommodation or if the home requires urgent maintenance and repairs. If so, only one person may travel.

Inspecting real estate. Travelling from Sydney to inspect a property will only be allowed if a person genuinely needs a home to live in. Inspecting a prospective investment property will not be allowed.

Authorised workers. Authorised workers from the Sydney LGAs of concern will now require a permit to travel to the Central Coast.

The new permits will take effect on 21 August with non-compliance resulting in a $5,000 on-the-spot fine.

