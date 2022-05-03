New Omicron Variants Loom As Cases Stabilise

Covid case numbers plateau across the country, while new Omicron sub-variants have been detected in two states.

Victoria has detected the BA.2.12.1 variant in a wastewater catchment, while South Australia has reported cases of the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron strain in international travellers.

Infectious diseases expert Associate Professor Stuart Turville said the transmissibility and severity of these variants will only be determined in time.

"BA.4 and BA.5 have a small change in a part of the virus that in previous variants helped transmission and also enabled the variant to evade antibodies modestly," Professor Turville said.

"The key thing is that these are small changes in the virus, and not unlike what we have seen before”

"They may not resemble the large shift we saw with Delta to Omicron," he said.

Meanwhile, Covid cases and hospitalisations across Australia and New Zealand look like this:

Western Australia

New cases: 7,929

Covid-related deaths: 1

Hospital and ICU admissions: 249 / 8

Northern Territory

New cases: 334

Covid-related deaths:

Hospital and ICU admissions: 37 / 1

Australian Capital Territory

New cases: 1,027

Covid-related deaths: 1

Hospital and ICU admissions: 64 / 4

Queensland

New cases: 5,207

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 466 / 15

New South Wales

New cases: 9,656

Covid-related deaths: 23

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,513 / 71

Victoria

New cases: 10,184

Covid-related deaths: 12

Hospital and ICU admissions: 482 / 25

South Australia

New cases: 3,215

Covid-related deaths: 3

Hospital and ICU admissions: 228 / 17

Tasmania

New cases: 1,096

Covid-related deaths: 1

Hospital and ICU admissions: 49 / 2

New Zealand

New cases: 9,109

Covid-related deaths: 20

Hospital and ICU admissions: 481 / 10

