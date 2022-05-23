New 'Mission: Impossible' Trailer Signifies The Beginning Of The End

Well, we’re calling it… 2022 may well be the year of Tom Cruise!

As if Top Gun: Maverick didn’t get us excited enough, Paramount Pictures have released the first trailer for the penultimate Mission: Impossible film, Dead Reckoning Part 1.

That’s right, folks – after Dead Reckoning Parts 1 and 2, the long-running franchise will supposedly be coming to an end.

The trailer boasts a variety of stunts and locales, including a high-speed chase through the streets of Italy, a fight sequence on a train travelling through what appears to be the Alps, a gunfight in a sandstorm, and even a wing suit!

Watch the trailer:

Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt, a senior field agent for the Impossible Mission Task Force (you know… the people whose missions are… impossible), who somehow manages to find himself in more danger with each subsequent sequel.

Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby also return for the sequel, with Rhames’ Luther being the only other character to have stuck the franchise out since the 1996 original.

In a surprising twist, the trailer also boasts the return of Henry Czerny’s Eugene Kittridge, the former director of the Impossible Mission Task Force whose last appearance was in the first movie.

New additions include Hayley Atwell (best known as Marvel’s Peggy Carter), Shea Whigham (Boardwalk Empire) and Esai Morales (Ozark).

After being delayed several times due to that pesky pandemic, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 is slated to hit cinemas on July 14, 2023.

