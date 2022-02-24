New MAFS Groom Matt Teases Things Could Be Looking Up With Bride Kate!

This morning, the Hit Network were joined by new MAFS groom Matt, who teased things could be looking up in his relationship with bride, Kate!

There's no doubt Matt came on a little strong, being very touchy-feely with his new wife...but she just wasn't feelin' it!

But could it turn around? Well, Matt told us something that has us feeling like we could be seeing a blossoming love story before our EYES!

Missed the chat? Here's what Matt had to say about his relationship with Kate:

Check out our new podcast, Date For It!