New LOTR TV Series Want Hairy People With Missing Teeth To Audition As Orcs

Are you short, hairy and missing teeth? Well it's your lucky day!

Casting agents for the new Lord Of The Rings TV series on Amazon are looking for a very specific type of person to play an orc.

If you read the book series or watched the trilogy of LOTR films you would remember orcs as the creepy looking members of the Dark Lord's army.

See one of the posts from the casting agents to see what else they're looking for below!

Miss Summer Breakfast? Catch up below!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.