New Laws For Dog And Cat Owners in Adelaide

It’s about to cost more if you’re a cat or dog owner.

But it's all for the greater good!

Parliament has approved changes to the laws making microchipping and desexing compulsory. It’s hoped the amendments will help reduce the number of unwanted pets being put down.

It would also force all breeders to be registered, stamping out so called ‘puppy farms’.

Environment Minister Ian Hunter says it will also ‘improve the ability to return lost pets to their owners’ and follows recommendations made last year by a citizens’ jury.

All of this will start being phased in this year.