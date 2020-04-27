New Kids On The Block, Boyz II Men And Mark Wahlberg Drop An Iso Collab

This is what the world needs right now. A collab with some of the biggest names in the music industry, from a time when life was all about who had the baggiest jeans and the nicest Calvins.

New Kids On The Block have teamed up with Boyz II Men, Jordin Sparks, Naughty By Nature, Big Freedia and the man himself Marky Mark Wahlberg for a new tune called 'House Party' and the cameos just keep on coming. We see Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Derek Hough, Carrie Underwood, and Donnie Wahlberg’s wife, Jenny McCarthy.

This is what happens when the artists give the fans what they want.

Donnie Wahlberg revealed in a statement “...we will also donate all net proceeds to benefit No Kid Hungry. All we want to do is give back in the best way we know how."

We need some more collabs like this in our lives right now!

