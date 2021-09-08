New Incentives For Fully Vaccinated Cairns Locals

The people of Cairns are being given another reason to roll up their sleeves for the Covid-19 jab with a bunch of great vaccination incentives announced.

Residents are being incentivised to book in at the Cairns Convention Centre vaccination hub with only one third of slots currently booked out.

A variety of prizes are up for grabs for those who book in for their vaccination including a one-night stay and breakfast in a Crystalbrook, Flynn Sea King room.

There is set to be a prize draw for those who choose to get vaccinated at the Convention Centre along with plenty of food to pass the time and keep moral high.

Cairns Mayor Bob Manning has emphasised the detrimental affect the virus is having on the local economy and believes getting vaccinated is the only way forward.

The tourism industry is also suffering a major blow with border closures in New South Wales and Victoria stunting the usual flow of tourists.

While the one-night stay in a Flynn Sea King room is the major prize, Crystalbrook Collections have also put up other prizes including upgrades and vouchers to fully vaccinated guests.

Walk ins at the Cairns Convention Centre will be accepted but booking is advised.

Opening times are from 7AM until 7PM Friday and Saturday and from 8AM until 4PM Sunday.

Follow the link to book your appointment.

