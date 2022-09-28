New Horror Movie Will Have You Smiling For All The Wrong Reasons

'Smile' is the new horror film set to drop in cinemas on September 29 and it's being hailed as the scariest movie of 2022... for a good reason.

The film centres around the story of a frightening entity that takes hold of its victims, plastering big grinning, smiles on their faces. The kind of smile that sends shivers down your back.

Starring Sosie Bacon, Kyle Gallner, and Jessie T. Usher, the cast caught up with Entertainment Reporter Justin Hill to talk about how the movie plays on a resurfaced fear of 'transmission' after the COVID-19 pandemic.

When speaking with the cast, Justin asked them what it was like working with Neighbours star Caitlin Stasey who has a starring role and what their message to Aussie audiences would be ahead of seeing the film!

Head along and see 'Smile' in cinemas from Thursday, September 29... but maybe don't go alone!

