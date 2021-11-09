New 'Game Changing' Covid Pill Pending Australian Approval

A new Covid pill which directly combats the affects of the virus could soon be released in Australia after being approved for use in Britain.

Last week, Pfizer issued a statement which claimed their antiviral medication could potentially lower the risk of hospitalisation or death by 89 percent.

The drug was also proven to cut down hospitalisations and deaths by at least half.

The new pill could dramatically change our future landscape as we learn to live with Covid.

According to scientists, patients could take the pill as a preventative or after they have tested positive.

Associate Professor Nial Wheate at the University of Sydney told the Sydney Morning Herald that this medication could help us to live with the virus.

“We want to turn it into an endemic, rather than pandemic problem, something we live with. And these drugs will hopefully let us get to that point.”

Many Australians will inevitably catch the virus but the new medication will provide us with a safety net that will help us battle it and dramatically lower the risk of the virus being fatal.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Sonya Bennett on Sunday confirmed that the Australian government are considering purchasing the new medication if it is approved by Australia’s medical regulator.

The medication will be the first Covid medication approved in Australia that can be taken orally.

If approved, medical experts will have to assess when the medication is administered, for example, after three days of symptoms.

