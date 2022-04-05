New Funding For Danny Green's 'Stop the Coward Punch' Campaign

Minister for Home Affairs Karen Andrews has teamed up with world boxing champion Danny Green in Perth to announce new funding to 'Stop The Coward Punch'.

The initiative will receive a grant of $1 million, heading towards putting an end to acts of violence and educate people about the dangerous and devastating effects a single punch can cause.

Headed by Perth-born Green, the campaign was founded in 2014 to help reduce the number of unprovoked violence incidents in the community.

Minister Andrews said at a presser in Perth that the campaign aims to educate youngsters about positive behaviour.

"We see it all too often – on the news, on the internet or when we’re attending events or enjoying a night out – lives wrecked by cowardly and unprovoked violence," Minister Andrews said.

"To change behaviours, we have to change minds – that’s why campaigns like this are incredibly important. They’re helping to save lives by preventing a punch from even being thrown.

"Since 2000, 172 Australians have lost their lives to coward punches, with countless other victims left injured or traumatised and families left devastated as a result of these cowardly assaults."

Western Australia MP, Vince Connelly embraced the Federal Government funding, relaying the message it sends to those who choose violence.

"As the Liberal candidate for Cowan, I commend Perth’s Danny Green and his team for the work they do in engaging with schools and sporting clubs, raising awareness and supporting young people with strategies and information on the terrible consequences of unnecessary and cowardly acts of violence," Connelly said.

"It’s largely thanks to Danny’s efforts that the term ‘king-hit’ has all but disappeared and been replaced with the more accurate coward punch description, which is designed to shame and deter people from engaging in violence.

"It’s a very powerful deterrent for a young person to be branded a coward."

