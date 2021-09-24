New Freedoms On The Way As New South Wales Gallops Towards Vaccination Target

New South Wales has recorded 11 Covid-19 fatalities and 1043 new cases in the 24 hours until 8 pm last night.

The deaths included one in their 40s, two in their 50s, one in their 60s, six in their 80s and one in their 90s.



“Ten people were unvaccinated, and one had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. All had underlying medical conditions,” NSW Health said.

The NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says we are galloping to the finish line in our race to the 70 per cent double dose target.

She is applauding our every growing vaccination rate with reports it's going off the roof in Sydney’s West and South West.

A whopping 84.1% of over 16-year-olds have got their first dose and 56.6% are now fully vaccinated.



Regional NSW Update

On the Central Coast, there are 34 new cases, the Hunter had 37 new cases, Newcastle had 14 new cases, Cessnock has 7 new cases, Lake Macquarie has 8 new cases, Maitland has 5 new cases, Port Stephens has 2 and there is 1 in Muswellbrook and 1 in the Mid Coast.

We could see greater freedoms granted as soon as October 11 when it’s predicted we’ll be 70% double vaxxed.

Even so, Berejiklian has sent a reminder today that we cannot expect to return to normal straight away.

“I'm always wary of using terms like 'freedom day' because when we start opening up it has to be step-by-step, it has to be done cautiously. We have to remember that even though people are fully vaccinated if you're vulnerable and have other conditions you can still succumb and get the disease in a serious way or worse," she said.

With that in mind, she said once 70% and 80% vaccination rates are met, a cautious and moderate approach must be taken on the roadmap out of lockdown.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.