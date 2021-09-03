New Figures Show Shocking Number Of Border Residents On Dentist Waitlist

New figures show 65 people are on the waitlist for public dental treatment in Albury-Wodonga.

Although, officials are concerned many of us may be avoiding heading to the dentist during lockdown due to bill stress.

Michael Jones from the Dental Association says there's few things we should all be doing to care for our teeth.

"During the lockdown, people are reporting a lot more binge eating and a lot more sugar eating," he said.

Meantime, it's hoped we could hear this week if lockdown restrictions impacting countless Albury and Wodonga businesses will be lifted.

The hair and beauty industry are among those losing tens of thousands of dollars each week.

