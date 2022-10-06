New Federal Data Laws Announced Following Optus Data Breach

The Federal Government hopes customers affected by the Optus data breach will feel safer after it announced it would change telecommunications laws.

Under the changes, drivers licences and Medicare and passport numbers will be allowed to be temporarily shared with financial services so they can implement enhanced monitoring for people affected by the Optus breach.

Optus will also be able to share information with state, territory, and Commonwealth agencies to help with detecting any fraudulent activity.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers told the ABC the changes would help make affected customers feel safer after the incident.

"Financial institutions can play an important role in targeting their efforts towards protecting customers at greatest risk of fraudulent activity and scams in the wake of the recent Optus breach," Mr Chalmers said.

"These new measures will assist in protecting customers from scams, and in system-wide fraud detection."

Institutions will only be able to access the data to help protect affected customers of the breach to prevent any further fraudulent activity and must destroy the information when it is no longer needed.

