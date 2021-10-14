New Exposure Sites Linked To Covid-Infectious Truckie

View the list here

Article heading image for New Exposure Sites Linked To Covid-Infectious Truckie

New exposure sites and times linked to a Covid-infectious truckie have been revealed.

SA Health says the Shell servo at Keith and the OTR truckies lounge at Tailem Bend are impacted and anyone who was there at selected times on Monday will have to get tested immediately.

Tests are also a must for anyone who visited the Big W at Hallett Cove on Monday and Wednesday, which is when the driver was in the state before returning to Victoria.

You can check out the full exposure list here

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.

Amber Lowther

14 October 2021

Article by:

Amber Lowther

Adelaide news
Listen Live!
Adelaide news
Adelaide news
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs