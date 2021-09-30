New Exposure Sites Added After Truck Driver Returns Positive Covid Result

SA Health is urging people to cast their eyes over the Covid exposure sites after news a truck driver tested positive for Covid on Wednesday.

The following sites are tier 2 exposure risk - get tested immediately and quarantine for 14 days.

BP Roadhouse, Keith on Tuesday 28th Sept 2 am -2:45 am

Liberty Windsor Gardens, Windsor on Tuesday 28th Sept 6 am - 6:45 am

BP Truckstop, Wingfield on Tuesday 28th Sept 7:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Caltex Bolivar, Bolivar on Tuesday 28th Sept 8:15pm - 8:45pm

Ampol Foodary (Caltex), Wingfield on Wednesday 29th Sept 6pm - 6:45 pm

A full list, which is updated regularly, can be found on the SA Health website.

Meanwhile, 50% of South Aussies over the age of 16 have received two doses of the Covid vaccine.

By the weekend, Health Minister Stephen Wade says its predicted 70% of the population will have received their first dose of the Covid vaccine.

