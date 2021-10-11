New Exposure Sites Across Adelaide After FIFO Worker Tests Positive For Covid

An investigation isunderway after a fly-in fly-out mine worker from Victoria travelled to South Australia while infectious with Covid.

A Jetstar flight, the Adelaide airport, and the Quest Hotel on King Williams Street have all been declared hotspots.

New exposure sites across Adelaide after FIFO worker tests positive

The positive result came through when the woman checked in to the Quest Hotel, she was moved to a medi-hotel, where she is currently isolating.

Chief Health Officer Nicola Spurrier treating her case as 'high-risk' as efforts continue to contact everyone who was on her flight.

“Just another reminder South Australians this is very close to us, having an outbreak here in our state because we’ve got Victoria and New South Wales, particularly Victoria with very high cases, lots of community transmission, but still very much a risk for us in our state.”

SA Health are working to combat the spread from potential FIFO workers by introducing rapid-antigen Covid testing at the airport by the end of the week.

This comes after the companion of another truck driver has now also tested positive, adding to the list of exposure sites.

To check the full list of exposure sites, visit www.sahealth.sa.gov.au.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.