New Exposure Site Revealed After Gold Coast Teen Tests Positive For Covid

A Gold Coast bus route has been added to the list of Queensland exposure sites after a teenager caught the virus earlier in the week.

The unvaccinated 17-year-old tested positive for the virus on Monday after meeting with an infected family member from NSW.

Authorities are now looking into the movements of the NSW family member at the QLD border.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

The teen presented at a hospital with headaches, later returning a positive Covid test and is believed to be linked to a Tweed Heads family who have recorded several cases of the virus.

Since returning positive results, a new Covid exposure site has been revealed with a. us route from Miami to Coolangatta now classified a casual contact site.

People who caught the 700 bus between the hours of 8AM and 8:30AM and 12:30PM to 2PM on Tuesday October 19 are considered low-risk contacts.

Anyone who caught the 700 between 12:30PM and 2PM the following day (October 20) are also considered low-risk contacts.

The teen isn’t he only positive case to show up in Queensland after three new Covid cases were announced on Tuesday.

They are believed to be linked to the Covid positive Uber driver Duran Raman who was admitted to hospital and put on a ventilator.

Raman had recently travelled back from Melbourne, with authorities now looking closely at his re-entry into QLD.

The new cases come as Queensland gets ready to open the borders on December 17 with only 61.2 percent of eligible Queenslanders fully vaccinated, leaving the state well behind the 80 percent fully vaxxed target.

The Premier is now pushing to get as many people vaccinated before the state exposes itself to more cases of Covid.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.