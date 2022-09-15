New Employment Stats Expose Aussies “Stringing Together Multiple Jobs”

More than 900,000 Australians work at least two jobs, according to the latest job stats.

New figures released from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) reveal seven per cent of the workforce are holding down multiple jobs.

The most common sectors doubling down on jobs were those in the arts and recreation, where 8.9 per cent worked more than one job.

That was followed by administrative and support services workers at 8.5 per cent, while about 7.5 per cent of workers were in hospitality, education, health care and social assistance.

Meantime, there’s further confirmation of the worker shortage with the number of unfilled jobs doubling since pre-pandemic levels.

Australian Council of Trade Unions Secretary Sally McManus said the latest jobs report exposes the truth that “masks the reality of working life in Australia in 2022”.

“Record numbers of working people are being forced to string together multiple jobs in order to pay the bills,” she said.

