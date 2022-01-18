New Doco Trailer 'Inventing Anna' Tells The True Story Of Fake German Heiress

Did you hear about the story of Anna Delvey, who posed as a German heiress and weaselled her way in the New York socialite scene?

The story is pretty amazing really! Between 2013-2017, Anna managed to scam more than $275,000 AUD from banks and luxury hotels, all while posing as someone from a wealthy family.

In reality, Anna (whose real surname is Sorkin) was the daughter of a Russian truck driver.

She rubbed shoulders with some of the most influential people, such as politicians, celebrities and trust fund kids, tricking her way into all the most exclusive parties with Manhattan's elite.

The trailer for the Inventing Anna synopsis reads:

This whole story is completely true. Except for all of the parts that are totally made up. Created by Shondaland, Inventing Anna, stars Emmy Award-Winning actress, Julia Garner.

Anna was finally caught out for her scamming in 2018 in a New York Times article, and her fake world came crashing down around her.

Inventing Anna will premiere February 11 on Netflix.

