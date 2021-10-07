New Doco To Explore Brittany Murphy's Bizarre And Sudden Death

A soon-to-be-released documentary will explore the circumstances surrounding American starlet Brittany Murphy’s bizarre and sudden death in 2009.

At the time of her passing, the 32-year-old actress, known for her roles in Clueless, 8 Mile and Uptown Girls, was suffering from a litany of issues, including an iron deficiency, pneumonia and drug intoxication from a variety of both prescription and over-the-counter medications.

Find out everything we know about the documentary:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by following the Hit Entertainment Podcast on LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: