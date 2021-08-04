New Discovery of COVID 19 in Sewage Plant Results In Rising Suspicion Of Positive Cases In The Community

Fears over a mystery Covid case in the Newcastle region have appeared after the virus was detected in the city's sewage treatment plants.

The results taken from the Shortland, Burwood and Belmont plants on Monday August 2, have just came back as positive.

Covid Found In Sewage:

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said,

“Concernedly, there were very high rates of virus detected in the sewage in the Hunter Newcastle area. The sewage detected high viral load, which suggests there could be undetected cases”.

Doctor David Durrhiem from Hunter New England Health said that covers more than 400, 000 people.

“This means that there is someone in the community or more than one person in the community, that are infected with covid 19, or have visited our region infected with covid 19 and they have shed viral fragments in there feces”, he said.

There is now a big push for anyone with symptoms to get tested as soon as possible.

