New Dine & Discover Vouchers On Offer For NSW Residents

Extra cash is available to spend on local business and tourism operators for NSW residents from today.

Two more Dine & Discover vouchers valued at $25 each will be uploaded to the Service NSW app in a bid to boost the local economy over the Christmas season.

Pumping an extra $250 million into the popular scheme, the demand for the vouchers has seen more than 15,000 businesses and 4.8 million customers put their hands up to use them.

NSW treasurer Matt Kean said the state government wants to help local businesses grow post-lockdown.

“The two $25 vouchers will ensure we end 2021 with a bang and provide a much-needed boost for businesses right across NSW as we head into a revitalised 2022” - Treasurer Matt Kean

Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello confirmed the new vouchers will be "delivered by early December”.

“Whether it’s going out for dinner, catching a live show or visiting a wildlife park, we’re helping more and more people explore our great backyard while supporting businesses who have done it tough this year.” - Minister Dominello

NSW residents who haven't registered for double-D delights before, will receive three Dine NSW and three Discover NSW vouchers, while those are already registered will be dished out one of each.

The Dine & Discover NSW vouchers can be every day of the week, up until 30 June 2022.

