New Digital Border Passes Could Be Only Months Away

Australia could see the introduction of new border passes within months as the Morrison government works towards reopening the country’s borders.

The new pass is expected to obtain crucial information including a passenger’s vaccination status from up to 72 hours before boarding a flight.

The passports will allow health officials to perform accurate contact tracing on international visitors.

The new boarder declaration passes will replace incoming passenger cards as well as Covid-19 Australian Travel Declaration web forms.

Passengers will be able to fill out the new Digital Passenger Declaration on digital devices such as mobile phones, laptops or tablets.

The Morrison Government believes the Digital Boarder Passports will allow thousands of Australians to return home and will enable students, travellers and workers to finally visit their loved ones.

IT company Accenture has taken on the responsibility of creating and delivering these new passports.

The passports will first be sent into testing stages before being officially deployed across various Australian airports.

