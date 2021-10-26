New Details Revealed Following Shooting Death Of Cinematographer

New information has come to light pertaining to the accidental death of a cinematographer on the set of upcoming film Rust.

According to affidavits for search warrants from the Santa Fe Country Sheriff’s Office, actor Alec Baldwin was rehearsing a stunt when a prop gun went off, killing 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

The information was collected from interviews between the film crew and detectives shortly following the incident and is the closest thing to a full account of the shooting on record.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

The documents reveal that Baldwin was sitting down on one of the church pews and practicing a particular shot that required him to draw and shoot his revolver at the camera.

Hutchins and Souza were checking the camera angle with Souza standing behind Hutchins at the time.

The gun then went off with Souza describing the sound as “a whip and then a loud pop" with Souza copping a shot to the shoulder.

He then saw Hutchens grab at her midsection while stumbling before being helped down to the ground. Souza then claimed that Halyna could no longer feel her legs.

The 42-year-old was assisted by paramedics at the scene before being airlifted to a nearby hospital where she later passed away.

The documents also note that the camera crew left for lunch at around 12:30PM, before which the prop weapons were assessed.

Souza revealed that he wasn’t certain as to whether the props were checked again once the crew returned from their lunch break.

According to the director, there were only three people who handle the prop weapons on set with armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed checking the guns first, followed by assistant director Dave Halls who would then pass the equipment onto the actor.

The weapons were supposedly checked for live ammunition before being given to Baldwin to rehearse the scene.

Souza recalled to detectives hearing Halls shout “cold gun” which refers to the gun having no live ammunition, before handing it to Baldwin.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.