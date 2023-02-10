New Details Of The Chinese Spy Balloon Released

After the U.S. fighter jets shot down a suspicious Chinese Spy Balloon drifting over North America last weekend, the tension between the U.S. and China continued to escalate.

The Chinese government claimed the spy balloon as the weather balloon, while the U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken had now canceled his visit to China.

On today's The Briefing, co-host Katrina Blowers and Jan Fran interviewed Jennifer Hsu, Research Fellow at the Lowy Institute, to disclose more details about the balloon and how this issue may affect the relationship between China and Australia.

"With the State of the Union address yesterday by the President, and then the balloon incident. It seemed like a smart political move for Blinken to postpone his visit," Ms. Hsu said.

"The experts in this field have said you can hypothesize as to what the activity of the balloon was actually doing. But they surmise that, you know, this kind of balloon probably didn't gather any new information," Ms. Hsu said.

Ms. Hsu said the number of balloons sent from other countries to the U.S. in the past few years remains unknown.

