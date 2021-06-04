New Deadly Indian COVID-19 Strain Has Been Detected In Australia For The First Time

Melbourne Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton has spoken about a significant certain of a new COVID-19 variant in the state.

The highly transmissible Delta strain that has emerged from India and the UK has been detected in a family of four.

It's believed one of their children passed it on to a classmate from North Melbourne Primary. The new strain was detected via genomic sequencing of two West Melbourne cases.

New COVID strain ripping across India detected in Australia for first time

The North Melbourne student who contracted the new strain has family who had recently returned from Jervis Bay in New South Wales.

Brett Sutton says the significance of this is that these cases are not linked.

