New Data From Tinder Proves Your Pup Is Your Dating Secret Weapon!
You know what to do!
New data from Tinder has shown your pup might just be your dating secret weapon! Look, are we even surprised?!
Dogs really do work their magic in helping us single 'hoomans' charm their crush, and Tinder has the stats to prove it.
- Tinder members who feature their beloved pooch in their profile photos get their paws on 5% more matches!
- 30% of people admit that they've added a picture with a dog to their dating profiles to improve their chances of success
- 45% are more likely to like someone's picture if they have a dog on their profiles
- 72% of Aussies have revealed that it's a deal-breaker if their dog doesn’t like someone
- 59% admit to dating someone because they have a pup
So, what breed of dog is likely to get you a match?
- Golden Retrievers are the most desirable furry four-legged friend for a potential match to have in tow
- Closely followed by Huskies and Labradors
Just head to Tinder's 'Animal Parent' tile in Explore to find other animal lovers looking for a match.
Now, Tinder has identified some venues around the country that are welcoming for pups and could be the perfect location for your next date:
Sydney
Forresters, Surry Hills
The Courthouse Hotel, Newtown
The Henson, Marickville
Melbourne
Kaiju Cantina, Huntingdale
Bonehead Brewing, Kensington
Nice Guys Brewery and Bar, Richmond
Brisbane
Brewdog, Murarrie
Suburban Social, Chapel Hill & Holland Park
Felons Brewing Co, Brisbane City
Perth
The Brisbane Hotel, Perth
The Local Hotel, Fremantle
The Windsor Hotel, South Perth
So singles, bring your dogs on your next Tinder date!
