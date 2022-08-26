New Data From Tinder Proves Your Pup Is Your Dating Secret Weapon!

New data from Tinder has shown your pup might just be your dating secret weapon! Look, are we even surprised?!

Dogs really do work their magic in helping us single 'hoomans' charm their crush, and Tinder has the stats to prove it.

  • Tinder members who feature their beloved pooch in their profile photos get their paws on 5% more matches!
  • 30% of people admit that they've added a picture with a dog to their dating profiles to improve their chances of success
  • 45% are more likely to like someone's picture if they have a dog on their profiles
  • 72% of Aussies have revealed that it's a deal-breaker if their dog doesn’t like someone
  • 59% admit to dating someone because they have a pup

So, what breed of dog is likely to get you a match?

  • Golden Retrievers are the most desirable furry four-legged friend for a potential match to have in tow
  • Closely followed by Huskies and Labradors

Just head to Tinder's 'Animal Parent' tile in Explore to find other animal lovers looking for a match. 

Now, Tinder has identified some venues around the country that are welcoming for pups and could be the perfect location for your next date: 

Sydney

  • Forresters, Surry Hills

  • The Courthouse Hotel, Newtown

  • The Henson, Marickville

Melbourne

  • Kaiju Cantina, Huntingdale

  • Bonehead Brewing, Kensington

  • Nice Guys Brewery and Bar, Richmond

Brisbane 

  • Brewdog, Murarrie

  • Suburban Social, Chapel Hill & Holland Park

  • Felons Brewing Co, Brisbane City

Perth

  • The Brisbane Hotel, Perth

  • The Local Hotel, Fremantle

  • The Windsor Hotel, South Perth

So singles, bring your dogs on your next Tinder date!

Amber Lowther

