New Data From Tinder Proves Your Pup Is Your Dating Secret Weapon!

New data from Tinder has shown your pup might just be your dating secret weapon! Look, are we even surprised?!

Dogs really do work their magic in helping us single 'hoomans' charm their crush, and Tinder has the stats to prove it.

Tinder members who feature their beloved pooch in their profile photos get their paws on 5% more matches!

30% of people admit that they've added a picture with a dog to their dating profiles to improve their chances of success

45% are more likely to like someone's picture if they have a dog on their profiles

72% of Aussies have revealed that it's a deal-breaker if their dog doesn’t like someone

59% admit to dating someone because they have a pup

So, what breed of dog is likely to get you a match?

Golden Retrievers are the most desirable furry four-legged friend for a potential match to have in tow

Closely followed by Huskies and Labradors

Just head to Tinder's 'Animal Parent' tile in Explore to find other animal lovers looking for a match.

Now, Tinder has identified some venues around the country that are welcoming for pups and could be the perfect location for your next date:

Sydney

Forresters, Surry Hills

The Courthouse Hotel, Newtown

The Henson, Marickville

Melbourne

Kaiju Cantina, Huntingdale

Bonehead Brewing, Kensington

Nice Guys Brewery and Bar, Richmond

Brisbane

Brewdog, Murarrie

Suburban Social, Chapel Hill & Holland Park

Felons Brewing Co, Brisbane City

Perth

The Brisbane Hotel, Perth

The Local Hotel, Fremantle

The Windsor Hotel, South Perth

So singles, bring your dogs on your next Tinder date!

Boyfriend Pops The Question To His GF By Hiding The Ring In A Dog Poo Bag!

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android