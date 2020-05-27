New Christmas Date Announced For 2020 Gold Coast Show

The Gold Coast Show Society has announced the 114th Annual Gold Coast Show will be postponed from the original date of 28-30 August and is proposing a Christmas Show to be held from Friday 11 to Sunday 13 December, 2020.

The move by the Gold Coast Show Society will be subject to Federal and State restrictions of mass gatherings, however the decision was made in a bid to support the local event industry and stakeholders and to work towards delivering the community celebration by the end of the year.

The Broadwater Parklands has been the home of the Gold Coast Show for the last two years, and the preference would be to hold the FREE event at this location, however if it is not possible, the Show Society would look to return the event to the Gold Coast Turf Club.

Show Society President Josephine Tobias says the Show supports the entire community.

“We are not clear what the event will look like at this stage, however we will be talking to all stakeholders to see what is possible along with abiding by the restrictions in place.”

The reasoning to reschedule to later this year is to support the many stakeholders, small businesses, entertainers, performers, creatives and event industry in the local area.

The Gold Coast Show event supports over 300 stallholders, over 100 specialty contractors and over 500 casual workers, and the decision to postpone rather than cancel comes from a desire to support the community.

“Choosing a Christmas date to work toward will connect the community and we wish to work with to deliver an event that is entrenched in the fabric of the city.” Josephine adds.

The Gold Coast Show has support from the Showman’s Guild and other major stakeholders and while look and feel of the show is still in planning, it will certainly include Side Show Alley, Show Bag Pavilion, Stallholders, Entertainment Stages, Arts and Crafts and of course, the delicious Dagwood Dog.

The Show’s connection to the community has never been more important and nurturing local talent and ultimately the event is all about heritage, not only for the Gold Coast but also for families, friends and visitors.

The Gold Coast Show is a celebration for the locals and will not be affected by travel restrictions.

When it comes to the all-important Show Day Public Holiday, the Gold Coast Show Society will apply to the State Government to move this in line with the new dates.

